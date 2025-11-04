Watch: Young farmers 'feel betrayed, punished' as derogation uncertainty continues

Young farmers in Ireland "feel betrayed" and "punished" despite the progress they have achieved and the investments they have made in sustainable farming practices, Macra president Josephine O'Neill has said.

Speaking in front of nearly 2,000 farmers at a packed Corrin Mart in Fermoy, Co. Cork on Monday night (November 3), O'Neill told Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon, that young farmers "have done what was asked of them".

The national meeting was held by the Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) on the retention of the nitrates derogation.

The meeting comes ahead of a crucial moment in the campaign to retain the derogation, as the EU Environment Commissioner Jessika Roswall is scheduled to visit Ireland this coming Friday.

Josephine O'Neill told the crowds that the potential loss of the derogation after 2025 would have "crippling" impacts on the financial viability of family farms, and "threatens the very future of our farming sector".

"The uncertainty this is causing, not to mention the crushing consequences, will cause the very people we depend on for generational renewal to walk away," O'Neill said.

"Not because they want to, but because this policy will make it impossible for them to stay.

"If we want young people to stay in farming, they need to know that when they do the right thing, policy will stand by them, and not turn against them."

She said if young farmers are lost, "we lose the heartbeat of rural Ireland".

"Once that is gone, no policy, no scheme will bring it back," O'Neill said.

"The potential loss of the derogation doesn't just change stocking rates, it changes futures.

"Young farmers have built business models on current stocking rates.

"They have taken out loans, they have expanded their herds, they have invested in machinery and infrastructure to make their businesses more sustainable, more economically viable, all in a bid to build a career.

"They've been told these business models no longer work.

"Without the derogation, many will be forced to reduce stock, reduce output and in too many cases, question whether farming can even sustain them."

She added that for new entrants, the challenge "could be even greater".

"Land availability is already limited, with the potential loss of the derogation and the possible knock-on consequence of lower stocking rates, existing farmers will need more land just to maintain their current herd sizes," O'Neill said.

"This will push up land rental prices, making it nearly impossible for new entrants to secure the ground they need to begin their farming careers.

"Those who once dreamed of starting out may never get the chance."

IFA president Francie Gorman with Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon

IFA president Francie Gorman told the meeting that the outcome for the nitrates derogation is the "single biggest decision" affecting the dairy industry since the abolition of milk quotas.

He said farmers have heard from politicians "time and time again about the fact that they have our back and are going to stand up for us".

"Now is the time that we want to see them stepping up to the plate and delivering a derogation that's going to be workable for all farms."

Price to pay

IFA environment chair John Murphy told Minister Heydon at the event that farmers "will pay a huge price, and the worse price of everybody who is involved in the industry" if the derogation is lost.

He warned the minister that "failure is not an option" on this.

"Farmers will not accept failure," Murphy said.

Conor O'Leary

IFA Munster regional chair Conor O'Leary said that the event at Corrin Mart drew huge crowds of farmers due to the "absolute importance" of holding the derogation.

"We've got to show Europe that it is really concerning and that it really matters - and that's where the numbers come in," he said.

No guarantees

Speaking to farmers, Minister Martin Heydon said he can't give "any guarantees" around the future of the derogation.

"We are fighting as hard as we can, negotiating as hard as we can," the minister said.

"We don't have an agreement at the minute, so the reassurance I can give is that I'm doing everything in my power to try and get the best possible result.

"The overall, number one outcome I have to have is a derogation that continues for this country beyond the end of this year.

"Looking for 250 (kg N/ha) for certain areas to be maintained long-term is something that I think would undermine that argument right now."