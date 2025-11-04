26 young farmers complete Lakeland Young Farmer Programme

26 young farmer suppliers from Lakeland Dairies have completed the co-operative's inaugural Young Farmer Programme, the business has said.

The programme was open to Lakeland suppliers and their adult family members under the age of 35.

The processor said that its programme was designed to "deepen participants' understanding" of the co-operative while giving them the practical knowledge and leadership skills needed to play an active role in its future.

During the programme the participants took part in a curriculum covering financial literacy; farm succession and inheritance planning; and the operational working of a modern dairy processing co-operative.

The participants also gained insights into the global dairy market, including international trade dynamics and the market forces shaping the industry, Lakeland said.

Commenting on the programme, Lakeland Dairies chairperson Niall Matthews said: "With over 130 years behind us as a co-operative, our strength has always come from the strong personal relationships we have built with our farmer suppliers and shareholders.

"Succession, generational renewal and encouraging young people into farming are challenges we all face. That's why we are focused on connecting with our younger members and programmes like this help us to do just that," Matthews added.

Young Farmer Programme

The programme was officially launched in May.

Speaking at the time, Matthews had said: "This programme is about more than just education; it represents an investment in the future of our co-op empowering the next generation of leaders with the tools and confidence to shape its direction.

"Lakeland Dairies has been in existence for nearly 130 years and by supporting initiatives such as our new Young Farmer Programme, we want to ensure that we are a strong co-op with committed farm families for another 130 years," he had said.

Manager of Lakeland Dairies member relations Eamon Duignan said at the time: "[This] is the latest in a series of initiatives introduced by Lakeland to support our young farmers, and it reflects our dedication to their long-term success and involvement."