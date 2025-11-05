Just Transition Fest marks progress in midlands regeneration

Over 170 projects across the wider midlands have been selected for funding under the EU Just Transition Fund (EUJTF) to drive innovation, regeneration and sustainability within the region.

The impact of the EUJTF is being celebrated today (Wednesday, November 5) at a major regional showcase event in Co. Westmeath, where community groups, small and medium enterprises, and local leaders gathered to highlight how investment is transforming the midlands.

The Just Transition Fest, hosted by the Eastern and Midland Regional Assembly (EMRA), brought together projects from counties Galway, Kildare, Laois, Longford, Tipperary, and Westmeath to share their progress and future plans.

To date, 172 projects have been backed by the fund, representing a total allocation of over €121 million, with more projects expected to be announced soon.

Midlands

Minister for Climate, Environment and Energy, Darragh O'Brien said that the event marked "an important milestone in the transition to a carbon-neutral economy in the midlands."

He commented: "I am delighted that this event has provided an opportunity for these innovative projects, supported by the EU Just Transition Fund, to showcase the real benefits that will be delivered to the region.

"The work carried out by these projects will strengthen local economies, enhance the fabric of local communities, and ensure that the midlands continues to be a thriving area to live and visit, while supporting the path to a green future."

The fund aims to support communities most affected by the move away from peat production and electricity generation, by allocating funding for peatland restoration, bioeconomy development, skills training, circular economy initiatives, and tourism activations.

Just Transition Fest

The festival featured a diverse range of projects that demonstrate how the EUJTF investment is delivering "innovative, community-led solutions" such as:

Restoring natural habitats and building local capacity for peatland restoration;

Advocating paludiculture as a regenerative wetland agriculture model to deliver both environmental and economic benefits;

Advancing Ireland’s bioeconomy potential through the demonstration and scale-up of innovative biobased technologies;

Creating sustainable and unique visitor experiences, supporting local tourism, small businesses, and regeneration;

Providing upskilling in renewable energy and electric vehicle maintenance to create new employment opportunities for former peat industry workers.

Looking ahead, the event also discussed the next EU programming period, "reflecting on progress made and the collective ambition for the region’s future".

EUJTF

Clare Bannon, who is the acting director of EMRA, described the event as a "celebration of collective achievement."

She noted: "The 172 funded projects to date reflect ambition, creativity and determination across the region.

"The EU Just Transition Fund programme is already delivering real impact in communities, and this event is about showcasing those successes and looking to the future together."

The head of the European Commission Representation in Ireland, Peter Power stated that the Just Transition Fund is about "ensuring people and communities are at the heart of climate action."

He added: "The projects we are celebrating today showcase how EU supports can benefit local climate initiatives, creating sustainable solutions for local people and the wider environment.”