DAERA: Housing order declared in NI to protect poultry from bird flu

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) has moved to introduce a "mandatory" housing order in Northern Ireland to protect poultry from bird flu.

The housing measures for all kept birds and poultry will come into force across Northern Ireland from 00:01 tomorrow (Thursday, November 6).

DAERA said this is to "mitigate against any incursion of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) into our domestic poultry sector".

It follows suspected cases of bird flu on a commercial poultry premises in Co. Tyrone and following preliminary positive results for bird flu at a commercial poultry premises near Lisnaskea, Co Fermanagh.

Poultry

The new housing order, implemented by DAERA legally requires all bird keepers in Northern Ireland - including owners of pet birds, commercial flocks, backyard and hobby flocks, to keep their birds indoors or otherwise separate from wild birds.

DAERA said this new measure supplements the Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) in Northern Ireland which was introduced last Saturday.

In addition to this a ban will also be implemented on the gatherings of galliforme (including pheasants, partridge, quail, chickens, turkey, guinea fowl), anseriforme (including ducks, geese, swans) and poultry.

According to DAERA "similar measures are also being implemented by the Department of Agriculture, Food and Marine (DAFM) in Ireland".

The Minister of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, Andrew Muir, said he welcomed the fact that a "similar order is coming into effect in Ireland".

"Officials will continue to remain in close contact with counterparts in ROI.

“This will help ensure industry across both jurisdictions are protected as much as possible as we move through the remainder of this HPAI season.

“Northern Ireland relies heavily on the agri-food industry as a source of employment. Poultry and egg production contributes significantly to the economy, valued at over £600 million, and it is vital that we do all we can to support industry efforts to keep HPAI out," he added.