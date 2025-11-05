Changes on the horizon for learner drivers with new regulations

Learner drivers will need to have taken a driving test within the previous two years to renew a third or fourth learner permit, under new rules.

The regulations, signed by the Minister for Transport Darragh O'Brien, aim to address the issue of repeated learner-permit renewals.

The changes, which take effect from 1 November 2026, also mean that a fourth learner permit will be valid for one year only.

While after seven years or four permits, a learner wishing to continue must restart the learning-to-drive process, including the theory test, lessons, and driving test.

The new measures apply to cars (B), tractors/work vehicles (W), motorcycles (A, A1, A2) and mopeds (AM).

Learner drivers

According to the Road Safety Authority (RSA) there are currently over 64,000 learner drivers in Ireland have held three or more learner permits, meaning they have been learning to drive for six years or more.

Of that total, over 22,000 people are on their 10th to 20th learner permit, more than 1,800 are on their 20th to 30th permit, while 14 people currently hold their 30th or more learner permit.

The RSA said that two-thirds of these drivers reside outside of Dublin, with "a notable concentration in rural counties".

The average age of drivers in this cohort is 37 years with 68% aged in their 20s and 30s.

Nearly one-in-five drivers are aged 50 years or older, reflecting a presence of long-term learner permit holders across age groups.

RSA

Brendan Walsh, chief operating officer with the Road Safety Authority, welcomed the new regulations.

“The learner permit is a stepping stone to safe, independent driving - not a long-term substitute for a full licence.

"The proposed changes aim to help learners progress with the right training and support, so they build confidence and the up-to-date skills needed on today’s roads.

"This is about improving safety and fairness for everyone, not penalising people.

"We support the Department of Transport in introducing these measures in a fair, structured way that gives every learner the opportunity to gain proper experience and become a safe, responsible driver," he said.

Permits

The RSA emphasised that there will be no immediate impact on those currently holding a valid learner permit, and that the changes will not take effect for 12 months, allowing ample time for learners to prepare.

“We want to reassure all learner drivers that they have adequate time to take a driving test.

"The new rules will only apply when renewing a learner permit after November 2026. With a one-year lead-in, there is ample time to prepare and RSA is working to ensure supports are in place,” Walsh said.

In advance of the change, the RSA will contact learners directly, and work with driving instructors and other partners "to ensure everyone understands what the changes mean for them".