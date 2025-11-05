UFU calls for 'full reset' of DAERA

The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) has today (Wednesday, November 5) said that it wants to see a 'full reset' of the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA).

The comments follow the passing of a vote of no confidence in DAERA at the UFU executive committee meeting last week (Wednesday, October 29), following mounting frustration from union members on how the department is handling key issues affecting farmers.

UFU president William Irvine said that the vote of no confidence was first suggested in early summer, "following the release of the flawed Nutrients Action Programme consultation".

The UFU today stated that it believes that the AERA Committee holds a key role in ensuring accountability from the DAERA minister and his department.

Following a meeting with AERA Committee chair Robbie Butler MLA and vice-chair Declan McAleer MLA in Stormont, UFU president William Irvine said: “We discussed farmers frustrations on a number of topics and the consequence of the no confidence vote in DAERA and what that means for the future.

“We outlined that we are willing to play our part in creating an environmentally and economically sustainable agriculture industry.

"We want to see a full reset from DAERA going forward on how they approach key issues affecting farmers, ensuring transparency is to the fore and that respect is given for the positions of the UFU.

“From wildlife intervention to tackle bTB, the need for a planning policy which includes betterment and renewal of existing farm buildings, the need for sheep sector support and a generational renewal scheme, DAERA is failing to deliver for the farming industry," he added.

The UFU said that it is ready to work with DAERA, but farmers need recognition for the massive strides they have already taken to improve water quality and protect the environment.

It has urged DAERA to show a willingness to work at pace on key issues.

It has also reaffirmed its position that the NI Executive needs to begin a process of reviewing and amending the Climate Change Act to ensure the unachievable targets are removed.

“We have also met with DUP representatives in Stormont on the issues and will continue to engage with the AERA Committee," Irvine added.

"We strongly encourage the AERA Committee to continue with the vital work they are doing and will submit a formal request to speak with the committee in full in the coming weeks."