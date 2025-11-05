Mitchelstown Macra to mark 100 years with plaque at Dairygold HQ

Mitchelstown Macra will unveil a commemorative plaque this weekend marking the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the Mitchelstown Young Farmers' Club — one of the first of its kind in Ireland.

The event will take place on Sunday, November 9 at 2:00p.m at Dairygold Headquarters, Clonmel Road, Mitchelstown.

The plaque celebrates the founding of the original Young Farmers Club in 1925, a pioneering local initiative that played a vital role in agricultural education and rural community life.

Established just two years after the Irish Civil War, the club was notably apolitical, with a mission to promote learning, progress, and unity among young farmers.

Members attended agricultural classes, organised weekly dances, and took part in debates and lectures - fostering both education and social connection in post-war Ireland.

The club enjoyed early support from what was then known as 'the Society' (now Dairygold), which provided meeting rooms and a loan to the club.

The club said that it is fitting that the new plaque will be placed at Dairygold headquarters, beside the plaque erected in 1975 to mark the 50th anniversary.

This unveiling marks the beginning of a programme of centenary celebrations, which will include:

A Centenary Ball on January 24, 2026, Firgrove Hotel Mitchelstown;

on January 24, 2026, Firgrove Hotel Mitchelstown; A farm walk in summer 2026;

in summer 2026; The publication of a commemorative booklet in 2026, building on the booklet produced for the club’s 50th anniversary.

The founding motto of the 1925 club was 'Unite to Progress' - a sentiment that continues to inspire the Mitchelstown Macra branch today as it honours a century of community, learning, and progress in Irish farming.