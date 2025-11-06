Teagasc National Beef Conference set for Athenry on November 18

The 2025 Teagasc National Beef Conference is set to take place at the Raheen Woods Hotel, Athenry, Co. Galway on Tuesday, November 18, at 5:00p.m.

The theme for this years' event is ‘Beef Farming 2025: Value, Profit and Renewal’.

After Teagasc regional manager for Galway and Clare Pat Clarke delivers the welcome, Teagasc director Frank O'Mara will set the scene in delivering the opening address.

The first session is titled: 'High-Value Weanlings: From Breeding Decisions to Market Demand' and will be chaired by Teagasc drystock advisor and radio host Keith Fahy.

This session will feature two presentations.

Head of animal and bioscience research department at Teagasc, prof. David Kenny will deliver a presentation titled: 'Managing the Suckler Cow Pre- and Post-Calving for Fertility and Performance'.

After this, Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) Geneticist Dr. Katie Quigley will deliver a presentation titled: 'The Myostatin Gene in Beef Breeding: Balancing Muscling and Calving Ease'.

A panel discussion will follow these two presentations titled: 'How to breed, feed, and sell weanlings the market wants'.

The following speakers will feature on this panel discussion:

Dr. Katie Quigley, ICBF;

Professor David Kenny, Teagasc;

John Barry, Future Beef Programme suckler beef farmer, Tipperary;

Thomas O’Connor, beef finisher, Kildare;

Brendan Egan, Castlerea Mart manager.

Following on from this, there will be a short break with refreshments served.

Session two of the event will kick off at 7:15pm and is titled: 'Beef 2025 and Beyond: Prices, Profits and Passing on the Farm'.

This session will be chaired by former radio presenter Damien O’Reilly.

Session two will also feature two presentations and a panel discussion.

The first presentation will be from GIRA's meat director Rupert Claxton and is titled: 'Global Beef Markets: What’s Driving Prices and What’s Next'.

After this, beef farmer and accountant Trevor Boland will deliver a presentation titled: 'Beef Farm Profits in 2025: Tax Planning for This Year and Beyond'

At 8:00pm, a panel discussion will take place titled: 'Generational Renewal on Irish Beef Farms: Challenges and Solutions;.

The speakers in this panel discussion will include:

Dr. Emma Dillon economist, Teagasc National Farm Survey;

Ruth Fennell, collaborative farming specialist, Teagasc

Trevor Boland, beef farmer and accountant;

Eamonn and Donnchadh McCarthy, Future Beef Programme suckler beef farmers, Waterford.

Teagasc head of drystock knowledge transfer Pearse Kelly will deliver the closing remarks of the conference at 8:45pm.

With International Men’s Day falling on November 19, the conference will also highlight farmer health and wellbeing.

There are information stands and free health checks with Croí, foot care advice and mental health supports, while local health initiatives will also be present, offering resources and support.