DAFM confirms bird flu outbreak in second commercial turkey flock

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has confirmed a second outbreak of avian influenza (bird flu) in a commercial turkey flock.

The most recent case was detected in a turkey flock on a premises near Kells, Co. Meath.

The department said that restriction zones have been established around the affected holding, comprising of a 3km protection zone and a 10km surveillance zone in line with national and EU legislation.

This follows confirmation of the disease in a flock in Co. Carlow yesterday (Tuesday, November 4).

Bird flu

Earlier today, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon announced the introduction of a compulsory housing order for poultry and captive birds.

The new rules, which aim to protect poultry from bird flu, will come into effect on Monday, November 10, 2025.

These regulations also include a ban on gatherings of birds from different premises to protect the birds from the risk of infection e.g. shows, fairs, sales.

Poultry

Minister Heydon said that "this second outbreak underlines the ongoing presence of avian influenza in wild birds across the country".

"The introduction of the housing order will further strengthen our national protection measures to help mitigate the ongoing risk.

"I want to thank poultry keepers for their continued cooperation and strong commitment to maintaining the highest standards of biosecurity during this high-risk period.

"Working together and following strict biosecurity procedures is the strongest defence to reduce the risk and safeguard our poultry sector," he said.

The HSE Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HSE-HPSC) and the European Centre for Disease Control (ECDC) advise that the risk to public health from the strain of bird flu that is circulating is very low.

Members of the public are still advised not to handle sick or dead wild birds and to report sick or dead wild birds to the department’s avian check app (AvianCheck).

The department has reminded all flock owners, regardless of the flock size, to:

Comply fully with the housing and biosecurity regulations;

Remain vigilant for sign of disease;

Report any suspicions of avian influenza to their local regional veterinary office, or if outside business hours, to contact the National Disease Emergency Hotline on 01 492 8026.

The department said it continues to closely monitor developments closely, engage with industry stakeholders and take all necessary measures to mitigate the risk of bird flu.