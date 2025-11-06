Deadline to apply for Farm Safety Measure extended

Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) with special responsibility for farm safety, Michael Healy-Rae has announced a two-week extension to the deadline for submitting expressions of interest and applications for payment under the National Farm Safety Measure.

Minister Healy-Rae said: “I am delighted to extend the deadline for making expressions of interest and for submitting applications for payment by two weeks to Friday, 21 November 2025.

"I urge all farmers to use this time to check the condition of PTO shaft covers on farm machinery and, where damaged or missing, to replace them and submit their claims before the extended closing date.”

National Farm Safety Measure

To apply for the measure, a farmer or FAS-approved adviser must submit an expression of interest before purchasing power take-off (PTO) shaft covers.

Once an expression of interest has been submitted, the application for payment (claim) must be submitted no later than Friday, November 21, 2025.

Voicing his concern about the number of fatal incidents on farms this year, Minister Healy-Rae highlighted the need for farmers to be proactive in preventing incidents: “While PTO shaft covers are relatively inexpensive, entanglement in PTO shafts has resulted in fatalities and life-changing injuries.

"I urge all farmers to check the PTO shaft covers on equipment, whether in use or parked up over the winter and to replace any that are defective or missing.

"It is when we decide that taking chances with faulty or defective equipment isn’t worth the risk that we will see real improvements in safety on our farms.”

The measure provides 60% grant aid up to a maximum eligible cost of €100 for up to four PTO shaft covers.

Farmers are reminded that receipts must confirm that the PTO shaft covers meet the quality standards set out in the terms and conditions.