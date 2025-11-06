Watch: We can achieve water quality 'at production levels we're at'

The chairperson of the steering group for the Better Farming for Water campaign has said Irish farming can achieve good water quality status at current production levels "rather than decimating our industry".

Jim Bergin said that this can be done by improving practices and applying science to the issue of water quality pressures from agriculture.

He was speaking to Agriland last week as Teagasc's Water Quality Conference in Co. Laois.

The conference heard from a range of speakers on topics related to water quality, the Nitrates Action Programme and the nitrates derogation.

Bergin, the former CEO of Tirlán and, before that, Glanbia Ireland, said: "I'm looking at it as a huge transformation over many years. I think it's something we have to commit to. We have no choice but to adhere to the directives as we go.

"It's a long journey. Transformation is a worrying time for farmers. They're always a bit concerned, as humans are, when they have to make changes, so they need a lot of help and support," he added.

"In this country agriculture is the number one industry, so there is very significant support for the water quality programme in the form of incentives of different types.

"I would say that the regulatory framework is strengthening and will become more intensive as well," Bergin said.

He said that there is "huge alignment" between all the leaders in the agri-industry who sit on the Better Farming for Water steering group with the regulatory authorities.

"There's a very clear objective here that we do have to achieve good water status in all 1,600 water bodies in the country," he said.

According to Bergin, this can be achieved while maintaining current production levels in the dairy sector.

"Given the role agriculture plays in the country, the capacity that we have to produce, my belief is that we can achieve good water quality status at the production levels we are at by improving our practices and applying our sciences, rather than decimating our industry," he said.

Derogation

Bergin wouldn't be drawn on Ireland's prospects of retaining the nitrates derogation, but he did say that "all the stops were pulled out by the industry".

"When a [European commissioner] and representatives of the commission come over here and meet all the public and private representatives of the industry in one room saying we are committed to delivering this, that is a huge message from any country," he said.

According to Bergin, the level of co-operation on water quality in Ireland is not replicated in many other places.

"You can contrast this with a number of countries where that type of alignment just doesn't exist.

"I think we've put our best foot forward. Ted Massey spoke there today and I believe Ted has done a great job in putting our case to the commission as well, and we just have to wait and see now.

"That's really where we're at. But I think we have done a good job in putting our case forward," Bergin added.