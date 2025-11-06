Farmers say 'harmful' trade deals are 'threatening food security'

Uncertainty around the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) and "harmful" trade deals are "threatening food security", a farm organisation has warned.

Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers' Association (ICSA) rural development chair, Edmond Phelan said farmers are being "paralysed" by policy uncertainty related to the CAP and nitrates derogation.

Speaking ahead of next week’s ICSA protest, Phelan said that farmers are being asked to invest in new infrastructure like slurry storage, without knowing what stocking rates will be allowed or what the final policy will look like.

"This lack of clarity is crippling confidence on the ground," he said.

“Consumers are also very worried about the cost of living and rising grocery prices, but food inflation is not the farmers’ fault.

"It’s the direct result of policy contradictions that prioritise energy and trade deals over food.

"We need a CAP that supports production and fair incomes, not policies that drive farmers out of business.”

Priorities

The ICSA also said that any land "taken out of production for solar panels or rewilding means less food for Europe’s people".

Phelan added that it is "time to get our priorities straight and food security must come first".

“It also makes no sense for Europe to outsource its food production to South America, where rainforests are being destroyed to produce beef that should be produced here," he said.

"That is also why ICSA will be on the streets next week, demanding that Europe backs its own farmers, protects food security, and says no to Mercosur.”

The ICSA intends to protest on Thursday, November 13, at the gates of Leinster House.