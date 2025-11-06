Flooding on the Shannon causing 'huge issues' for farmers - TD

Sinn Féin's Galway-East TD, Louis O'Hara has said that flooding on the Shannon Callows is 'on-going', and causing 'huge issues' for farmers and landowners.

His statement came during a Dáil debate which took place yesterday (Wednesday, November 5) on flood risk management.

He explained: "It is a problem that is getting worse and worse each year as time goes by. It is having a severe impact on the livelihoods of the people affected.

Deputy O'Hara noted that there has been severe flooding again in recent weeks, impacting on land and livestock.

"People in the local area feel that this problem is now almost out of control," he said.

"They are frustrated, as they do not believe strong enough efforts have been taken to tackle this situation.

"In particular, there has been a lack of investment between Meelick and Athlone to take out the pinch points and a lack of ongoing river maintenance to get the situation under control."

In response to Deputy O'Hara's statement, Minister of State with responsibility for the Office of Public Works (OPW), Kevin 'Boxer' Moran said he knew the issues regarding the River Shannon "at first-hand", and the "trauma" they cause people.

Minister Moran said: "It is not easy. Climate change is having a real effect.

"People talk about what has happened over 40 years, but 40 years on, we see the difference from climate change and the effect it has had.

"I am working, and continue to work, with all agencies, but particularly with the farming community along the Shannon.

"If you look at what we have done from Athlone right down to Limerick and all the flood schemes that are in place, that is enormous, as are the other works being carried out."

Flooding maintenance

The Minister of State outlined that the Shannon Flood Risk State Agency Coordination group was established by the government in 2016 to enhance the ongoing co-operation of all state agencies involved with the river.

It also aimed at introducing coordinated solutions to help manage flood risk in the Shannon catchment area.

He said: "I understand the concern from the farmers up and down the callow system, but I assure the deputy that I am doing everything within my power, working with the agencies that are involved, to alleviate the problem for people.

"A programme of strategic maintenance for 24 sites along the River Shannon has been approved by the group, and Waterways Ireland is carrying out this work on its behalf.

"I announced that funding of €2 million is available for such maintenance.

"The group approved the appointment of an ecological consultant to carry out high-level environmental studies in relation to a proposed project of the removal of pinch points along the Shannon Callows."

Moran also explained that as his responsibility of Minister of State for the OPW, he had a 'role' to play from one end of the Shannon to the other.

"The changes I have made are significant in bringing forward and helping local businesses, the local farming community, and householders. We all need to work together," he added.