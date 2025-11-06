Ulster North Leinster IFA regional chair election debates next week

The County Executive debates for the Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) Ulster/North Leinster regional chair election will begin next week.

The first debate will be hosted by Westmeath IFA County Executive at the Bloomfield Hotel in Mullingar, Co. Westmeath on Tuesday, November 11.

Longford IFA will host the second debate at the Longford Arms Hotel on Thursday, November 13.

IFA national returning officer, John Carroll is reminding branch delegates in each county that voting will take place on the night, so attendance is essential.

“A strong turnout will provide the next regional chair with a clear mandate to represent farmers in the region," Carroll said.

"It will allow their views and issues to be raised at the national officers’ committee and on national council.”

Two candidates will contest the role of IFA Ulster/North Leinster chair: Cavan IFA chair, Maurice Brady and Louth IFA chair, Kevin Sweeney.

The seven county executives in the region – Cavan, Donegal, Longford, Louth, Meath, Monaghan and Westmeath – will hold election hustings in November, at which members of the county executive will vote.

County Executive Venue DATE Westmeath Bloomfield Hotel, Mullingar Tuesday, November 11 Longford Longford Arms Hotel Thursday, November 13 Louth O’Connells Clubrooms, Castlebellingham Tuesday, November 18 Meath Ardboyne Hotel, Navan Wednesday, November 19 Cavan Kilmore Hotel, Cavan Thursday, November 20 Donegal Clanree Hotel, Letterkenny Tuesday, November 25 Monaghan The Four Seasons Hotel, Monaghan Town Thursday, November 27

The result will be announced on December 2 at the Irish Farm Centre, Dublin

The next regional hcair, who will succeed Frank Brady, will take up office at the 2026 Annual General Meeting of the IFA.