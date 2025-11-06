Ulster North Leinster IFA regional chair election debates next week

By Stella Meehan

Share this article

The County Executive debates for the Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) Ulster/North Leinster regional chair election will begin next week.

The first debate will be hosted by Westmeath IFA County Executive at the Bloomfield Hotel in Mullingar, Co. Westmeath on Tuesday, November 11.

Longford IFA will host the second debate at the Longford Arms Hotel on Thursday, November 13.

IFA national returning officer, John Carroll is reminding branch delegates in each county that voting will take place on the night, so attendance is essential.

“A strong turnout will provide the next regional chair with a clear mandate to represent farmers in the region," Carroll said.

"It will allow their views and issues to be raised at the national officers’ committee and on national council.”

Two candidates will contest the role of IFA Ulster/North Leinster chair: Cavan IFA chair, Maurice Brady and Louth IFA chair, Kevin Sweeney.

The seven county executives in the region – Cavan, Donegal, Longford, Louth, Meath, Monaghan and Westmeath – will hold election hustings in November, at which members of the county executive will vote.

County ExecutiveVenueDATE
WestmeathBloomfield Hotel, Mullingar Tuesday, November 11
LongfordLongford Arms Hotel Thursday, November 13
LouthO’Connells Clubrooms, Castlebellingham Tuesday, November 18
MeathArdboyne Hotel, NavanWednesday, November 19
CavanKilmore Hotel, Cavan Thursday, November 20
DonegalClanree Hotel, LetterkennyTuesday, November 25
MonaghanThe Four Seasons Hotel, Monaghan TownThursday, November 27

The result will be announced on December 2 at the Irish Farm Centre, Dublin

The next regional hcair, who will succeed Frank Brady, will take up office at the 2026 Annual General Meeting of the IFA.

Related Stories

Topics

Share this article

More Stories

Poultry and pig farmers recommended to avail of free flu vaccine

Pig/Poultry

Poultry and pig farmers recommended to avail of free flu vaccine

EU agri committee votes to increase funds for female farmers

Agri-Business

EU agri committee votes to increase funds for female farmers

Dairy Women Ireland Conference 2025: Inspiration, connection &amp; giveaway

Dairy Women Ireland Conference 2025: Inspiration, connection & giveaway