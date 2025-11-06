EU agri committee votes to increase funds for female farmers

The European Parliament’s Agriculture Committee has voted to increase funding for female farmers and entrepreneurs.

It's as a result of a report on which MEP Maria Walsh serves as a lead negotiator.

Walsh, who is a full member of the European Parliament’s Agriculture Committee and the lead negotiator for the EPP Group on the file, said the report sends a strong signal that the EU must do more to support women driving rural economies - including in Ireland.

The report calls for better access to public and private finance for women entrepreneurs, ringfenced funding through the LEADER programme, simplified access to EU funds for women in traditional crafts, and stronger supports for female farmers through the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP).

European Commissioner for Agriculture, Christophe Hansen with MEP Maria Walsh

Walsh said: “As lead negotiator for the European Parliament’s largest political group, my priority was to ensure this report delivers real, practical measures for women in farming and rural life.

"At a time when the future of the EU budget is in the air, the financial needs of female farmers and entrepreneurs must be to the fore.

“I welcome the committee’s support for a new ringfenced budget for the LEADER programme but we must recognise that we face an uphill battle given the current proposals coming from the European Commission.

"One of my top priorities throughout the budget negotiations is tangible financial support for women across rural Ireland," she added.

The Fine Gael MEP is calling for practical changes such as fast-track financing for women entrepreneurs and micro-businesses, simplified access to EU funds, and targeted CAP supports for female farmers.

“I also want to see the commission tackle the long-standing barriers women face when acquiring or inheriting land, and ensure the upcoming EU Land Observatory collects gender-disaggregated data to guide future policy," the MEP added.

“The report’s recommendations will feed into upcoming EU funding programmes that directly impact Ireland’s agriculture and rural development budgets.

"I will continue working to ensure these proposals are reflected in Ireland’s implementation of the Common Agricultural Policy and in continued funding for LEADER and rural women’s initiatives.”