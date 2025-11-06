UFU notifying members about poultry housing order

The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) is notifying members that mandatory housing measures for all poultry and kept birds come into effect today, Thursday, November 6.

It follows three confirmed cases of avian influenza (AI), commonly known as bird flu, in Northern Ireland.

Two have been recently confirmed in the Republic of Ireland, in Carlow and Meath, with the UFU stating that this increases the risk of infection locally.

UFU deputy president Glenn Cuddy said: “AI is a deadly infection in poultry, and can swiftly enter and spread among a flock.

"We’re disappointed DAERA [Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs] did not introduce housing measures sooner as the poultry sector across the island of Ireland was calling for it to protect farmers’ livelihoods following the confirmed cases, but it’s positive to finally have it in place from today.

“We urge farmers to tighten their biosecurity and take all the precautions possible to reduce infection.

"Good farm hygiene is always essential and make yourself aware of the symptoms of AI and exercise extreme vigilance," he added.

England’s housing orders also come into effect today.

Backyard keepers are urged to be as vigilant as poultry farmers because no bird is immune to the threat of bird flu.

Wild birds are also at risk to the disease with many testing positive in England.

"Farmers and backyard keepers need to be especially cautious of wild birds as a possible carrier of the disease," Cuddy added.

If producers have any suspicion of disease in their flock, they are advised to contact the vet or local divisional veterinary office immediately.

To stay up to date with bird flu, you can sign up to DAERA’s text alert service by texting BIRDS to 67300.