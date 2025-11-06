Poultry information webinar to take place this evening

The Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) Poultry Committee will host on online information webinar on biosecurity this evening (Thursday, November 6).

The IFA said this event comes at a 'critical time' for the poultry sector, following confirmation that two commercial flocks have confirmed positive for avian influenza (bird flu).

Nigel Sweetnam, IFA Poultry chair, is encouraging all producers to join the meeting.

He said: “This is a very worrying time for producers and they may feel isolated as the housing order, which is very important, takes effect.

"Joining the meeting is an opportunity to share your concerns and draw support from other farmers.

“I believe that maintaining rigorous protocols is essential to safeguarding the health of our flocks.

"I encourage all poultry farmers, keepers and the wider sector to take the time to join us for this critical presentation and discussion.”

A housing order came into effect in Northern Ireland and the UK today and it will be implemented in Ireland from Monday (November 10).

However, according to the IFA, strict biosecurity remains the number one defence.

The association highlighted that Dr. Aonghus Lane, from St. David’s Veterinary will be the key speaker for tonight's event.

Topics covered will include:

Practical guidance on biosecurity;

What is working on farms;

Where gaps are often found;

How to strengthen defences before the virus reaches the door.

Alan Johnson of the National Disease Control Centre (NDCC) will also provide an update on the current avian influenza (bird flu) situation, surveillance efforts, and supports available for producers.

Attendees are also invited to engage in the Q&A session, which will allow poultry producers to ask questions of Dr. Lane as well as Department of Agriculture, Food, and the Marine (DAFM) officials, farmer representatives, and veterinary experts.

The link to join the webinar is available on the IFA website.

Bird flu

Separately, a Sinn Féin TD has called on poultry farmers to immediately house birds to protect against the risk of avian influenza (bird flu) cases.

Deputy Natasha Newsome Drennan, who is a member of the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Agriculture and Food, made the appeal as outbreaks of the disease were confirmed in commercial turkey flocks.

The most recent case was detected in a turkey flock on a premises near Kells, Co. Meath.

Restriction zones have been established around the affected holding, comprising of a 3km protection zone and a 10km surveillance zone in line with national and EU legislation.

This follows confirmation of the disease in a flock in Co. Carlow on Tuesday (November 4).