CSO: Agri output prices up 15% in 2025 driven by cattle

The agricultural price output index is projected to have increased by 15% in 2025 when compared with 2024, new figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show.

The increase in the output price index is primarily driven by a projected 41% rise in cattle prices, the CSO said today (Friday, November 7).

Milk and sheep prices both rose by 5% when compared with the previous year.

Potato prices are projected to have fallen by 15%, with cereal and pig prices decreasing by 3%.

The input price index is projected to have risen overall by 1% in 2025.

The input price index for feed, seeds, and energy are predicted to have fallen by 2%, 1%, and 1% respectively.

Estimates

Sam Scriven, senior statistician in the agriculture section of the CSO said: "Today's release provides preliminary estimates for the agricultural input and output price indices for 2025.

"The agricultural output price index is projected to have increased by 15% when compared with 2024, while the input price index is predicted to have risen by 1%.

"With regard to the projected input price indices, the most notable changes have been the increases in fertilisers and veterinary expenses.”

Fertiliser prices are expected to have increased by 8.5%, while vet expenses are up 4.7%.

Food prices rise - CSO

Meanwhile, shoppers have seen food prices rise at the checkout by an estimated 4.6% in the last 12 months, according to the CSO.

Consumer prices in general rose by 2.7% over the 12 months to October 2025.

The latest Consumer Price Index published by the CSO highlights that while transport costs rose by 1.9% in the 12 months to October 2025 and energy prices by 2.7% in the same time frame, consumers saw the biggest increase in the price of their weekly food shop.