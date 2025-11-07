Feeding values of forage maize reach record levels

Starch contents of up to 40% have been secured by forage maize crops grown in Ireland this year, which are record values, according to industry leaders.

In addition, dry matter figures of around 35% have also been achieved in many instances, delivering metabolisable energy (ME) values well in excess of 12.

Driving all of this has been the fact that many Irish maize growers in 2025 were able to harvest a combination of green crop and fully mature cobs.

This has been brought about by a combination of two factors: the almost perfect growing conditions that maize crops enjoyed this year and the continuing improvement in crop varieties that are specifically suited to Irish conditions.

Maizetech managing director John Foley said: “We have seen significant numbers of Irish farmers growing maize for the first time.

“Now they are feeding the forages to their animals and seeing at first hand the improvements in livestock performance that forage maize can deliver.

“The vast majority of farmers who trial maize stick with it.”

Given this backdrop, Foley is confident that the area of maize grown in Ireland will increase over the coming years.

He said: “Most maize crops were harvested at an early stage in the season. This meant that ground disturbance was kept to an absolute minimum.

“As a consequence, many tillage farmers had the opportunity of direct drilling a subsequent winter barley or wheat crop, without the need to plough or harrow the ground beforehand.

“These winter cereal crops have now germinated and look extremely well".

Crop rotations

Foley also noted the benefits to the soil brought about by maize crops.

“Maize is a very deep rooting crop and does a lot to improve soils structure quality," he explained..

“Large quantities of slurry and farmyard manure would have almost certainly been put out on maize ground earlier in the spring.

“Significantly, tillage farmers are finding that residual potash and phosphate still in the soil after the maize harvest has been completed is now available to their newly established cereal crops.

“It all adds up to a win/win scenario.”

According to the Maizetech representative, forage maize is now regarded as an integral part of crop rotations on tillage farms.

“But more than that, it is the crop option that is delivering the highest level of profit," he added.

“And this fact alone may well drive further interest where the growing of the crop is concerned.

“Meanwhile, dairy and beef farmers are increasingly recognising the value of maize as a high vale feed source.”