Tillage: Report on 2025 harvest indicates recovery in cereal production

Teagasc has just published its 2025 Harvest Report, covering all of the combinable crops grown in Ireland, including oilssed rape and beans.

There was a recovery in total cereal production in harvest 2025, driven by increases in both area and yield for winter crops.

Total cereal production is estimated to be 2.23 million tonnes, above the five-year average (2020–2024) of 2.1 million tonnes, reflecting a return to more typical planting and growing conditions after two challenging seasons.

Meanwhile, the total tillage area remained stable. The cereal area increased by 4.6% from 2024 but the area of spring beans and winter oilseed rape declined in 2025.

Dry weather at crucial times during the season was a significant factor in cereal production returning to normal levels in 2025.

Despite higher production levels, margins for tillage farmers remain under pressure as grain prices continue to lag behind rising input and production costs.

Winter rye is included in the total cereal area for this report for the first time in 2025, reflecting an increase in area over the past five years from 500ha in 2020 to an estimated 5,000ha forecast for harvest 2026.

Winter cereals

Winter cereals accounted for most of the gains in 2025, as growers returned to a more normal cropping pattern after rain disruptions in autumn 2022 and 2023.

The winter wheat area increased by 46% to 59,400ha, producing 595,000t - up 73% on last year.

Yields improved to 10.55t/ha, compared with 8.90t/ha in 2024, and above both the three and five-year averages of 9.8 t/ha.

This is the highest recorded yield since the record set in 2022.

The winter barley area increased by 32%, with production up 50% to 498,000t, supported by a average yield of 9.17t/ha.

Meanwhile, winter oats recorded a 137% increase in area and a 148% rise in production, benefiting from favourable growing conditions.

Significantly, the winter rye area increased by 38% to 3,700ha, with production reaching 36,000t.

Spring cereals

Spring cereals declined in both area and production as growers shifted back toward winter cereals.

The spring wheat area fell 34%, with production down 35% to 33,000t.

Spring barley remained the largest spring crop but dropped 17% in both area and output.

Spring oats contracted by 29% in area and 31% in production, continuing a two-year downward trend.

Winter oilseed rape and spring beans

The winter oilseed rape (WOSR) area fell 25%, primarily due to the late 2024 harvest, which delayed planting.

Although yields increased to 5.0t/ha, total output was reduced by the smaller cropped area.

In addition, spring beans’ area declined 23%, as growers reacted to the late and difficult 2024 harvest. Yields averaged 5.1 t/ha, consistent with the previous year.

The area claimed by protein crops and oilseed rape was the lowest since 2021, but is predicted to rise again in 2026.

