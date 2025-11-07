ASA seeks views on developing carbon farming in Ireland

The Agricultural Science Association (ASA) is seeking its members views on the development of carbon farming in Ireland.

Carbon farming recognises the capacity of farmers, landowners and foresters, through appropriate land management practices, to remove carbon from the atmosphere, or reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from the soil.

The development of carbon farming is currently being developed at a European Union level.

Under the Programme for Government and in the Climate Action Plan 2025, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) is committed to developing a National Carbon Farming Framework.

Last month, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Martin Heydon announced a public consultation on a draft set of principles to inform the development of the new carbon farming strategy.

Along with the public consultation, a multi-stakeholder working group including farmers, foresters and landowners will be established to oversee the development of the framework

Ahead of making a submission, the ASA has launched a survey for it members who work in a variety of areas in the agricultural industry.

The association said the purpose of this consultation is to get further stakeholder feedback on the 11 key principles being proposed by the minister.

The ASA will then prepare a submission based on the results of this independent survey.

The association said that the survey will close at midnight on Thursday, November 20, 2025.