Minister informs marts of bTB restricted herd sale rule changes

Livestock marts have been informed by Minister of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon, of changes to the policy in relation to the online sale of animals from bovine tuberculosis (bTB) restricted herds to Controlled Finishing Units (CFUs).

This week, Minister Heydon issued a statement for the attention of all marts informing them that cull cows can now be included in online auctions from restricted herds where recordings are made on-farm for direct sale and transport to CFUs.

Agriland understands the statement from Minister Heydon also informed marts that the 30-day pre-movement test is no longer required for these animals.

Agriland also understands the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) is working on changes to the rule which states calves under 12-weeks-of-age cannot be sold from bTB herds to CFUs.

Responding to a parliamentary question this week from Minister of State at the Department of Enterprise, Tourism and Employment, Niamh Smyth, in relation to restricted herd sales, Minister Heydon said: "My department is currently updating this policy and will contact livestock marts in the coming days in relation to this."

Restricted herd sales

Speaking to Agriland on the latest development, the manager of Kingscourt Mart in Co. Cavan, Lisa Keenan welcomed the update.

Kingscourt Mart was the first mart in Ireland to officially facilitate this sale service for farmers with herds that are restricted as a result of a bTB outbreak.

The mart now facilitates regular online-only auctions of cattle from bTB herds to CFUs and the mart manager outlined some of the most recent sale prices.

She said: "We had 170kg Friesian bulls making €680 and there were two Friesian cull cows weighing 730kg making €2,320.

"There were 109kg Friesian bull calves making €510 and two 525kg Aubrac bullocks 525kg making €1,900/head."