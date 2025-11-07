The best of Holstein Young Breeders Club AHV Multibreed Calf Show

The Holstein Young Breeders Club AHV Multibreed Calf Show recently took place at Logan Hall in Co. Antrim.

The 22nd edition of the show attracted nearly 200 calves and young handlers from across Northern Ireland to the day.

The show, which is based just outside of Belfast, gives young farmers and pedigree breeders a platform to present top quality calves of multiple breeds across a variety of classes.

The young handlers also get the chance to show off their talented handler skills in the main ring.

The quickly growing event has become a 'flagship occasion' for agriculture in not just Northern Ireland, but also further afield.

Katelyn McCormick from Co. Down. Source: Lakeland Dairies

57 young members in total battled it out in the ring during the showmanship, with Izzy Jones from Gorey, Co. Wexford judging.

Lakeland Dairies

The 2025 show was proudly supported by Lakeland Dairies, who also sponsored the Holstein Showmanship Section.

Lakeland Dairies' Heather Martin said, "We are delighted to support initiatives that invest in the future of dairy farming.

"The AHV Multibreed Calf Show is a fantastic example of how young people can be encouraged to develop their skills, build confidence, and see the potential of a career in agriculture.”

The day provided more than just show calves, as young kids were rushing for the costume class, where even calves were dressed up for a fancy dress competition.

According to the organisers, the day also lets young handlers network with people from outside of their clubs, "making friends for life and opening the door to valuable opportunities".

Chloe Milligan from Co. Down. Source: Lakeland Dairies

A spokesperson for the milk processor said: "The atmosphere throughout the day was said to have reflected a vibrant celebration of youth, talent, and the future of dairy farming in Northern Ireland."