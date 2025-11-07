Changes for Rural Social Scheme with eligibility to be extended in 2026

Changes to elibility criteria for the Rural Social Scheme (RSS) are due to take effect from January 2026.

The RSS is an income support initiative to provide part-time employment opportunities for farmers and fishers in receipt of certain social welfare payments and who are underemployed in their primary occupation.

There are currently 2,621 participants in the RSS.

Changes to Rural Social Scheme

Fiona Ward, assistant secretary at the Department of Social Protection, told an Oireachtas committee meeting this week that a review of the RSS, completed in July 2024, made 19 recommendations to address the sustainability of the scheme to continue to support rural communities.

"To date, six recommendations have been implemented, including the provision of three-year contracts, a reduction in the frequency of means reviews to every three years, and allowing participants aged over 60 to remain on the scheme without any further review," Ward said.

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Dara Calleary recently announced the implementation of three further recommendations from January 2026, Ward explained.

These are:

A Rural Dweller Pilot in which 250 RSS places will be ringfenced for rural dwellers who are 50 years of age or over and on a qualifying social welfare payment;

Eligibility will be extended to people engaged in farming or fishing who are not the holder of the herd number or fishing licence but who have defined connection to the farming or fishing enterprise;

As well as extending eligibility to members of a couple jointly engaged in farming or fishing utilising just one herd number / fishing licence.

Fine Gael TD Colm Burke has welcomed that more farmers and fishers may soon be eligible to apply for support from the RSS.

The Cork North-Central TD Burke said the scheme is a "vital source of support for farmers and fishers on small incomes who are doing work which benefits our rural communities".

“The changes coming on stream from the beginning of next year will make the scheme more flexible, more inclusive, and better aligned with the realities of rural life," he said.

“Often, farms and fishing enterprises are run jointly. This change acknowledges both partners’ roles.

“I am particularly pleased to see the introduction of a pilot scheme for rural dwellers over 50.

"This recognises the valuable skills, experience, and community commitment of older people in rural areas.”