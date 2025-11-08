Midlands agri-advisers host 'Let's talk about it' farmer meetings

A midlands-based agri consultancy business recently hosted a series of farmer meetings focused on farmer mental health and farm succession and planning.

Granard, Co. Longford-based Midlands Agri Consultants hosted over 20 groups of farmers in a series of meetings titled: 'Let's Talk About It'.

Speaking to Agriland on the initiative, Paul Belton from Midlands Agri Consultants explained: "Last Thursday (October 30) we concluded our 'Let’s Talk About It' group meetings.

He said that the farmer group meetings are "a new project delivered in partnership with the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine's (DAFM's) Farm Safety, Health and Wellbeing Programme.

"Over the past number of weeks, we’ve met with over 20 groups of farmers, and finished up with our final three meetings with young farmers, tackling key topics such as mental health, farm succession and touching on compliance with the young farmers' scheme," he said.

"These are vital conversations for the next generation in agriculture."

Commenting on the initiative, Belton said: "We’re proud of the conversations that were started, and we’re only getting started."

He expressed his thanks to Lus na Gréine Family Resource Centre, in Granard, Co. Longford "for providing professional speakers driven by a real passion for mental health".

"This is an incredible facility to have right on our doorstep, and their support made a huge difference to the success of this project," he said.

Belton also expressed his thanks to local TD Michael Carrigy; Senator Paraic Brady; Cllr Colin Dalton; and Cavan Irish Farmers' Association's (IFA's) animal health chair Thomas Cooney for joining the meetings and sharing their time and insights.