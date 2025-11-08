Jive champion takes next step with SETU graduation

Farming enthusiast and jiving star Nadine Byrne stepped it out at her graduation in South East Technological University (SETU) recently.

Nadine, who is from Avoca, Co. Wicklow, told Agriland: “It’s amazing to be graduating with my degree in Bachelor of Science (Hons) in land management (agriculture).

“Completing my Level 8 degree at SETU is my proudest achievement, especially considering where I started.”

After finishing secondary school, Nadine initially chose not to apply through the CAO, feeling that traditional theory-based classroom environment was not for her.

Instead, she enrolled in Teagasc, Kildalton College, where she completed a Level 6 in crops and machinery, a course that offered more hands-on learning.

“Through the encouragement of my lecturers and peers, I developed a strong interest in furthering my education and was inspired to continue my studies at SETU in Waterford, where I progressed to complete the level 7 and subsequently the level 8 degree,” Nadine said.

Personal development

This was a huge personal milestone for her.

“It showed me how much I had grown, not just academically but also in confidence and independence," she added

"Balancing college with work, dancing, and farming commitments made this achievement more rewarding."

To help with the cost of rent and living expenses while studying, Nadine taught country dancing, including line dancing, jiving, quickstep and waltz in community halls.

“It provided a great way to make money while doing something I enjoyed,” she remarked.

Nadine Byrne and Noel Price celebrate Nadine’s graduation from SETU with a quick spin about the SETU arena in Waterford. Source: Patrick Browne.

Her passion for dance reached new heights in 2023, when Nadine and her boyfriend Noel Price were crowned All-Ireland jiving champions.

“It was an incredible experience that opened many opportunities for us in this field," she said.

Since then, we have featured in several country music videos, with artists such as Derek Ryan and Effie Neill, and appeared on 'Ireland AM', RTÉ Radio 1, and The 2 Johnnies' podcast to talk about how the win changed our lives.

"We’ve also travelled to Spain to teach country dancing and built a successful teaching career here in the south-east, running classes across various areas.

“Balancing this alongside college work, social life, and farm work during busy seasons was challenging at times, but I thoroughly enjoyed it and learned a lot about time management, responsibility, and commitment."

According to Nadine, the highlight of her studies was gaining a deeper understanding of modern agriculture and sustainability.

“Being out on the farm and seeing first-hand how modern practices are implemented helped connect the theory we learned in lectures with everyday farming decisions," she said.

Different paths

Her advice to future students is to stay open to new opportunities.

“Don’t be afraid to take a different path. I didn’t go straight from school to university, and I originally doubted whether college was for me," she explained.

But with the right course and support, it’s possible to succeed even if you're more practical-minded.”

Looking ahead, Nadine hopes to continue balancing both passions with some travel in between.

“I plan to pursue a fulfilling career in agriculture, ideally combining hands-on farm work with community involvement and sustainable practices.

"I’m also passionate about continuing to grow the country dancing side of my life.

"Long-term, I hope my degree will open up more opportunities for me. I would love to move into the crop advising and agronomy side of agriculture.

"It’s an area I’ve developed a strong interest in, and I hope to pursue a career in that field once I’ve gained the necessary experience."