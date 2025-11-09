Fit Farmers builds on success by expanding into additional counties

The Fit Farmers' programme continues to build momentum in supporting farmer health, wellbeing and community connection as it expands into counties Westmeath and Leitrim.

The inaugural Westmeath Fit Farmers' programme will kick off on Wednesday, November 12 at Castletown Geoghegan Community Sports Hub, funded by Westmeath Sports Partnership.

Recent programmes in counties Roscommon and Leitrim funded by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) under its farmer health, safety and wellbeing projects marked another milestone for the initiative.

Led by nurse Laura Tully, founder of Fit Farmers and delivered in partnership with local authorities and sports partnerships, the six-week community-based programmes brought farmers together for tailored fitness sessions, health checks, and wellbeing workshops designed to make healthy living practical and achievable within farming life.

The Co. Roscommon programme took place in Ballinaheglish Community Centre, while the Co. Leitrim sessions were held in Canon Donohue Hall, Mohill.

Both venues were fully booked, with waiting lists reflecting strong local demand for farmer focused health initiatives.

Fit Farmers

Laura said:“Fit Farmers is the first and only lifestyle programme of its kind designed specifically for farmers.

“It meets farmers where they are – physically, mentally and geographically – making wellbeing something that feels realistic and relevant.”

Fit Farmers on their farm-to-5k-walk. Source: Fit Farmers

Since its beginnings in 2019, Fit Farmers has steadily grown, engaging hundreds of farmers in Co. Roscommon and now expanding into counties Leitrim and Westmeath.

Across both of those counties, the programme delivered clear and consistent results, according to Laura.

"All participants improved in at least one area of fitness or strength, with many reporting better stamina, mobility and cardiovascular health alongside reductions in blood pressure and waist size," she said.

"Between 93-95% showed measurable gains in key health indicators, while several farmers were referred for GP follow-up, leading to early detection of conditions such as high blood pressure, diabetes, and sleep apnoea.

"More than 80% adopted new healthy habits around diet, hydration, sleep and exercise, and most described feeling more energetic, motivated, and positive as a result.

"Every participant reported stronger social connection and peer support, highlighting how the shared group setting not only improved health outcomes but also reduced isolation and built lasting community ties."

These are not just fitness improvements, Laura contended.

"They’re life improvements. Farmers are telling us they feel more alert, more motivated and better equipped to look after their health and work," she added.

Roscommon Fit Farmers. Source: Fit Farmers

Participants in the Fit Farmers' programme can now continue their health journey through the new Fit Farmers' app.

"The app is a practical, easy-to-use digital tool that provides providing credible, accessible and farmer focused content so that users can take proactive steps toward better physical and mental wellbeing," Laura said.

It also helps users stay connected with local activities and upcoming Fit Farmers' programmes, supporting ongoing motivation and community engagement long after the course has ended, she added.

Support networks

Both programmes concluded with local celebration events, where participants received certificates and shared their achievements.

In recognition of the demand to keep meeting and moving together, Healthy Leitrim co-ordinator Olwyn O’Toole, along with the Roscommon Sports Partnership, have both committed to running follow-on physical activity programmes for recent graduates.

According to Laura, these initiatives will ensure continuity, helping participants sustain the progress made during the Fit Farmers programme while maintaining the friendships and peer support networks they have built up.

Joe Follaird and Christopher Keaveney, Roscommon. Source: Fit Farmers

“The real sign of success is that farmers are asking when the next one is starting," Laura noted.

"Not only did they complete the programme, but they also want to keep going.

“When farmers feel stronger, sleep better and connect with their community, everything improves from health to farm safety.

"Fit Farmers is about creating that positive cycle of wellbeing and resilience in rural Ireland.”

A limited number of places are available on the Co. Westmeath programme.

Full details are available by emailing [email protected]