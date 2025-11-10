Watch: Rearing autumn and spring-born calves in group hutches

Generally, they buy in 40 spring-born and 60 autumn-born calves every year.

This year, sourcing autumn-born calves has been more challenging but they have managed to buy in 55 autumn-born calves with an average birth date of early October.

They have also bought-in some late spring born runner-type calves to boost their numbers.

Michael said that calf prices are well up this autumn, and have doubled in some cases.

Calves are all reared in group hutches. He aims to have all calves weaned off milk before Christmas, after which they will go into a loose shed.

Michael said: "We rear them in group huts with five calves to a hut.

"We feed them on milk replacer and get them on meal as quick as we can."

All cattle on the farm are brought through to beef and slaughtered at ABP Food Group's Clones, Co. Monaghan, site through the processors' sustainability initiative, the Advantage Beef Programme.

As well as the price bonus, Michael avails of the advice and support offered through the ABP farm liaison team.

He said the team provides him with advice on calf genetics, as well as "feeding, finishing and getting cattle right for the factory".

ABP farm liaison officer Sean Cassidy explained that the bullocks supplied by Michael are hitting approximately 300kg carcass-weight, while the heifers are averaging approximately 280kg carcass-weight.

Cassidy said: "The specifications of his cattle are really hitting the Advantage Beef Programme requirements, and are ideally what we're looking for in today's market.

The farm liaison officer said that the average slaughter age of cattle on Michael Dunnes' farm is 22 months, which he said "is a lot better than the average age at slaughter of 26 months for Irish steers".

Cassidy noted that research work from the ABP Demo Farm in Co. Carlow is proving that through the use of better dairy-beef genetics, an extra 38kg carcass weight can be achieved as well as a younger age at slaughter.