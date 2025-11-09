Gardaí investigate 'unauthorised taking' of tractor in Monaghan

Gardaí are investigating what they said was the "unauthorised taking" of a tractor in Co. Monaghan this week.

Gardaí said they attended the scene of the incident following reports that a tractor had been taken from a location in the area of Tydavnet, a village in the north of the county, close to the border.

Gardaí said the incident occurred sometime over the course of Thursday (November 6) and Friday (November 7).

An investigation into the incident is currently being carried out.

A post has been circulated on social media in an effort to locate the stolen tractor.

The post said that a Fiat 88-94 tractor was stolen between the hours of 7:00p.m on Thursday evening, and 7:00a.m Friday morning.

The post said that the tractor was stolen from a location near the townlands of Golan and Knocknagrave (which are a short distance from Tydavnet) along the main road from Monaghan town to Clogher in Co. Tyrone.

The social media post asked anyone in the area who may have CCTV to check their cameras for any suspicious movements during the hours in question.

Co. Monaghan

Elsewhere in Co. Monaghan, gardaí are investigating the theft of a number of cattle, which occurred in the county this week.

Gardaí said that the cattle were stolen from a farm in the Castleblaney area.

The incident is believed to have occurred sometime in a 12-hour period between last Monday evening (November 3) and Tuesday morning (November 4).

Gardaí are continuing to investigate the matter.

A statement from An Garda Síochána said: "Gardaí received a report of the theft of…cattle from a farm in Castleblaney, Co. Monaghan between the hours of 6:00p.m on November 3, 2025, and 6:00a.m on November 4, 2025.

"Investigations are ongoing," the statement added.

Gardaí did not confirm how many animals were stolen.

Cow collar equipment theft

In another farm theft incident this week, €10,000 worth of equipment for receiving electronic signals from cow collars was stolen from a block of land in Co. Tipperary.

Gardaí in Thurles are investigating the theft of the equipment, which was housed in a blue timber double axle trailer.

The trailer was taken from a block of land in the Clonoulty area sometime between October 30 and Tuesday of this week (November 4).