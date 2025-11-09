HSA investigating after fatal incident on Kerry farm

The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) is investigating a fatal incident which is believed to have occurred on a farm in south Co. Kerry this weekend.

The HSA said it is aware of the fatal incident and has launched an investigation.

The authority did not provide any other details of the incident at this time.

Meanwhile, gardaí confirmed that they are also aware of the fatal incident.

Gardaí said they responded to the sudden death of a man who was aged in his 60s, who was working on a property.

Gardaí said that the fatal incident occurred in Tuosist, which is located in the south of the county on the Beara Peninsula.

The incident occurred around midday yesterday (Saturday, November 8).

A post-mortem will now take place.

A statement from the gardaí said: "Gardaí were alerted to the sudden death of a male in his 60s who was found unresponsive while conducting works on a domestic property in Tuosist, Co. Kerry shortly after 12:00 noon on Saturday, November 8, 2025.

"He was removed to the mortuary at Kerry University Hospital where a post-mortem will be arranged. The local coroner and HSA have been notified," the garda statement confirmed.

Farm safety

Separately, it was confirmed this week that the closing date for submitting expressions of interest and applications for payment under the National Farm Safety Measure has been extended by two weeks.

The extension was confirmed by Minister of state Michael Healy-Rae, who has special responsibility for farm safety.

The new closing date will be Friday, November 21.

To apply for the measure, a farmer or FAS-approved adviser must submit an expression of interest before purchasing power take-off (PTO) shaft covers.

The measure provides 60% grant aid up to a maximum eligible cost of €100 for up to four PTO shaft covers.

Farmers are reminded that receipts must confirm that the PTO shaft covers meet the quality standards set out in the terms and conditions.