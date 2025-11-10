Nearly €147m in ACRES advance payments begin issuing to farmers

Advance payments of €146.94 million to Tranche 1 participants in the Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES) have now commenced.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Martin Heydon said these advance payments to participants in respect of 2025 are being paid this week to 33,794 farmers who entered ACRES in 2023.

"I anticipate that a further 8,000 farmers who joined ACRES in 2024 will receive €32.69 million next week," the minister said.

"The issuing of 2025 advance payments to 42,000 farmers, or 78% of all ACRES participants, in these first pay runs is evidence of the work done over the last year to improve the timeliness of ACRES payments.

"The processing of contracts for the remaining participants is continuing," Minister Heydon said.

ACRES payments

The minister said these payments will bring the amount paid in respect of ACRES since its commencement in 2023 to approximately €697 million.

"ACRES is an ambitious scheme and there have been challenges presented by Ireland’s level of ambition," Minister Heydon added.

"It is clear that we are overcoming those challenges through the commitment of all those involved in the scheme - farmers themselves, ACRES advisors and the ACRES Co-operation Project teams.

“I want to maintain the current momentum in ACRES, and a key contributor to the issuing of payments is the submission of returns by the participants.

"I encourage anyone who has not sent in their ACRES LESS declaration for 2025 to do so as soon as possible.

"I also encourage farmers undertaking the Conservation of Rare Breeds action to send in their returns by November 15, 2025."

The minister said the timely submission of these helps the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine to progress those contracts for payment.

There are currently just over 53,700 farmers participating in ACRES.