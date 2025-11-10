Poultry housing order comes into effect

A compulsory housing order is in effect from today (Monday, November 10) in Ireland for poultry and captive birds.

This is a result of the high risk posed by bird flu.

Poultry and captive birds must be housed or confined in such a manner that they do not have access to other poultry, captive birds or wild birds.

There is also ban on gatherings of birds from different premises to protect the birds from the risk of infection, such as shows, fairs, sales.

Outbreaks of bird flu

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) announced the measure amid outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza H5N1 in farms in Ireland.

Last week, bird flu was confirmed in a commercial turkey flock near Kells, Co Meath, and also in a flock in Co. Carlow.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon said that the introduction of the housing order will further strengthen national protection measures to help mitigate the ongoing risk.

The virus is widely circulating in the wild bird population, with over 40 cases detected so far this year.

Housing birds

Poultry farmers must make all reasonable efforts to house birds, but for legitimate reasons where the welfare of certain types of birds can be influenced by prolonged housing, certain exemptions are in place.

If it is not possible to confine the birds in a secure building, DAFM said the birds must be confined in a manner that prevents their access to other poultry, captive birds, wild birds and their droppings.

The department said that wild bird faecal contamination is currently the major source of avian influenza virus for poultry and captive birds.

As a result, housing of birds will prevent their direct exposure to wild bird faeces and reduce the potential for feed or water to be contaminated by wild birds.

DAFM noted that the requirement to house birds also applies to small backyard flocks.