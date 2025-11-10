Weather: Unsettled week ahead with rain warning issued

The weather forecast for the week looks to be unsettled with rain or showers at times.

Today (Monday, November 10) will start off mostly cloudy and misty, Met Éireann has said.

There will be rain over north Connacht and north Ulster, which will gradually clear to the north.

Bright or sunny spells and a few showers will develop elsewhere.

This evening, cloud will increase in the south west.

There will be highest temperatures of 9° to 12° with light southwesterly or variable breezes.

Tonight will start off mainly dry.

However, persistent or heavy rain will develop in the south west and will spread northwards to all areas overnight with spot flooding in places.

There will be lowest temperatures of 1° to 7°, coldest in Ulster before the rain arrives.

Winds will become easterly and increase moderate to fresh.

Weather warning

From midnight, a Status Yellow rain warning is in place for counties Cork, Kerry and Waterford.

Persistent rain, heavy at times, can be expected; and could cause localised flooding, difficult travel conditions and poor visibility.

This warning will remain in place until midday on Tuesday.

Overall, Tuesday will be wet with spells of persistent or heavy rain in many areas and with spot flooding.

Rain will gradually clear to the north through the late afternoon and evening with a few showers following.

Early on Tuesday night, rain will clear to the north. Clear spells and isolated showers will follow.

Patches of mist or fog will develop overnight.

There will be lowest temperatures of 6° to 10° with southerly winds generally easing.

Bright spells

On Wednesday morning, any mist or fog will clear and bright or sunny spells will develop.

In the afternoon, rain will develop in the south and will spread northwards to all areas through the evening and early night, turning heavy at times.

There will be highest temperatures of 11° to 13° with light variable breezes becoming moderate easterly later.

Rain will continue overnight, but will become lighter. There will be lowest temperatures of 5° to 9° degrees.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with further outbreaks of rain or drizzle.

There will be highest temperatures of 8° to 13° with moderate to fresh northeasterly winds.

Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with further patchy rain or drizzle, possibly becoming persistent in the south overnight.

There will be lowest temperatures of 5° to 9° with moderate to fresh east to northeast winds.

On Friday, it looks like rain will spread northwards over much of the country, though much of Ulster may stay mainly dry.

There will be highest temperatures of 7° to 11° degrees with fresh, easterly winds, mildest in the south.

There will be further outbreaks of rain on Friday night, mainly over the southern half of the country.