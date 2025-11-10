Status Yellow rain warning extended to more counties

Met Éireann has extended a Status Yellow rain warning.

The warning will now be in effect on Tuesday (November 11) from midnight to 6:00p.m.

The affected counties are: Carlow; Kilkenny; Wexford; Wicklow; Cork; Kerry; and Waterford.

There will be spells of heavy rain, with possible impacts including localised flooding, difficult travelling conditions and poor visibility.

Weather forecast

The overall weather forecast for the week looks to be unsettled, with rain or showers at times.

Today will start off mostly cloudy and misty, Met Éireann has said.

There will be rain over north Connacht and north Ulster, which will gradually clear to the north.

Bright or sunny spells and a few showers will develop elsewhere.

This evening, cloud will increase in the south west.

There will be highest temperatures of 9° to 12° with light southwesterly or variable breezes.

Tonight will start off mainly dry.

However, persistent or heavy rain will develop in the south west and will spread northwards to all areas overnight with spot flooding in places.

There will be lowest temperatures of 1° to 7°, coldest in Ulster before the rain arrives.

Winds will become easterly and increase moderate to fresh.

Heavy rain

The rain warning will come into effect for a number of counties from midnight.

Overall, Tuesday will be wet with spells of persistent or heavy rain in many areas and with spot flooding.

Rain will gradually clear to the north through the late afternoon and evening with a few showers following.

Early on Tuesday night, rain will clear to the north. Clear spells and isolated showers will follow.

Patches of mist or fog will develop overnight.

There will be lowest temperatures of 6° to 10° with southerly winds generally easing.