CAFRE launches new sustainable packaging course

The College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) has announced the launch of a new course in sustainable packaging.

The Level 2 Award in Sustainable Packaging will start on Thursday, January 8, 2026, at the Loughry Campus, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone.

The college said that the course has been developed in response to "growing demand from the agri-food sector for practical solutions to meet sustainability targets and reduce environmental impact".

"With packaging playing a critical role in food safety, shelf life, and brand identity, businesses are under increasing pressure to balance functionality with sustainability," CAFRE said.

According to CAFRE, the new course will provide participants with "a solid understanding of sustainable packaging principles, materials, and processes".

The course is aimed at people working in food manufacturing, packaging design, or supply chain roles.

Participants will develop their understanding of packaging materials used in the industry, explore alternatives to traditional materials and contribute to their company’s sustainability goals.

The college said that the award can help staff to make informed decisions that reduce waste, improve recyclability, and enhance brand reputation.

Commenting on the new course, Peter Simpson, head of Food Technology Branch at CAFRE, said that "sustainability is no longer optional, it’s essential".

"The Level 2 Award gives food businesses the tools and knowledge to make packaging decisions that meet environmental targets without compromising product quality.

"It’s a practical step towards a greener future for our industry," he said.

CAFRE said that places are limited on the course, so early registration is recommended.