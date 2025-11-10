Factory quotes: Move to cut higher cattle price offers this week

This week's factory quotes have seen most processors move to cut their higher price offerings as the lower prices have held.

Up to 20c/kg has been cut from cow price in cases this week, with the lower cow price offerings from last week holding relatively steady for this week.

Flat price deals and top-ups to base price are harder come by this week and it remains to be seen to what extent these reduced price offers will set into the trade.

Factory quotes: Heifers and steers

Most outlets are starting this week by quoting €7.50/kg on the grid for steers and €7.60/kg on the grid for heifers.

Last week, some outlets were opening price quotes 10c/kg above this but it seems these higher price offerings are much less available this week.

Procurement staff are less keen to offer flat-price deals this week but if supplies continue below demand in the run up to Christmas, these reduced price offers may not manage to set into the trade.

In Northern Ireland, base quotes for 'U-3' steers and heifers are £6.22-6.30/kg this week, according to the Livestock and Meat Commission (LMC).

Cow price

Some of the regular cow suppliers managing to secure higher prices until last week have seen their cow price offers cut by up to 20c/kg for this week in cases.

Official cow price quotes have fallen by 10c/kg this week, generally speaking.

Fleshed 'P' grade cows are being quoted at €6.90/kg this week with €7.00-7.10/kg being quoted for 'O' grade cows.

'R' grade cows are being quoted at €7.20-7.30/kg and 'U' grade cows are being quoted at €7.40/kg with up to €7.50/kg still being quoted in cases for these this week.

In Northern Ireland, 'O+3' cows are being quoted at £5.68/kg this week.

Bulls

Under-24-month bulls are being quoted at €7.70/kg for 'U' grades with €7.60/kg being quoted for 'R' grade bulls.

'O' grade bulls are being quoted at €7.40-7.50/kg this week and 'P' grade bulls are being quoted at €7.30-7.40/kg.

Under-16-month bulls are being quoted at €7.50/kg on the grid in general.