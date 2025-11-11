Mart trade: How are cattle prices looking at recent sales?

Factories have moved to reduce some of the higher cattle price offers for this week but what impact, if any, is this having on the mart trade?

Commenting on the cattle trade at Kilkenny Mart on Thursday, November 6, auctioneer George Candler said there was "perhaps a slowdown in prices, especially for the plainer-type animals".

He said that it remains to be seen if sales have reached their peak with 860 cattle at the most recent sale.

The number of bullocks on offer was down 200 head on the previous week with 25 more pens of heifers on sale than the previous Thursday.

Commenting on the prices, he said: "The best price for Friesian stores was €4.16/kg for five that totalled €1,600/head.

"The bulk of the Friesians are ranging from €3.40-3.80/kg with those making in excess of €4/kg fairly limited.

"Many farmers have acquired their allocation of animals for this year but feedlot buyers are still active ringside."

Commenting on the cull cow trade at the most recent sale he said "buyers are still anxious for these type of animals with Friesians ranging from €1.80-3.65/kg and continentals making €3.30-4.30/kg."

Sample prices from the bullock sale at Carnaross Mart, Co. Meath on Monday, November 10:

This 625kg Hereford bullock sold for €2,520

In Carnew Mart, Co. Wicklow, there were over 860 head of cattle on offer on Saturday, November 8.

There were over 220 cows on offer in the sale with a firm demand from factory agents and specialist feeders.

Some of the top cow prices from the sale:

840kg Charolais cow sold for €3,080 or €3.67/kg;

758kg Limousin cow sold for €3,040 or €4.01/kg;

760kg Limousin cow sold for €2,870 or €3.78/kg;

574kg Parthenaise cow sold for €2,440 or €4.25/kg.

In the calf sale there was 130 calves and 40 weanlings on offer with continental calves selling from €720-980/head and lighter Friesian calves selling from €250-400/head.

Some of the top bullock prices from the sale:

614kg Aubrac bullock sold for €2,530 or €4.12/kg;

544kg Limousin bullock sold for €2,490 or €4.58/kg;

610kg Angus bullock sold for €2,490 or €4.08/kg;

596kg Angus bullock sold for €2,740 or €4.14/kg;

332kg Limousin bullock sold for €1,790 or €5.39/kg;

390kg Limousin bullock sold for €2,000 or €5.13/kg.

Lighter Angus and Hereford runners sold from €750-€950 and as high as €1,420 was paid for the continental-type runners.

The averages were up for the store bullocks while heavier bullocks 500kg+ remained much the same from last week.

Balla Mart

In Balla Mart, Co. Mayo, on Saturday, November 8, average sale prices were up for the store bullocks while heavier bullocks over 500kg were much the same as last week, mart manager Michael Nolan said.

Bullocks weighing 300-400kg averaged €5.07/kg up 8c/kg on last week or over €200/head.

Nolan said: "These bullocks were making from €2,000-2,500/head or €5.40-6.00/kg.

"A lot of these farmer buyers are getting filled up however, as does happen as we move towards Christmas," he noted.

Store bullocks weighing from 400-500kg averaged €4.75/kg while heavier bullocks over 500kg averaged €4.62/kg.