Sheep trade: Lamb price firm as ewe price edges up in cases

This week's sheep trade has seen lamb prices hold generally firm as cull ewe price offers have edged up at one site and remain steady at others.

At the higher-end of the price scale, sources have informed Agriland up to €8.00/kg remains available for factory lambs but official quotes remain 30c/kg below this.

A total of 36,000 sheep were slaughtered in the week ending Sunday, November 2, down 6,000 head or 14% on the same week last year.

The total sheep kill to date this year is down 20% or 430,000 head with approximately 1.75 million sheep slaughtered this year.

Sheep trade: Factory prices

This week, more outlets have moved to increase lamb weight limits to 22.5kg.

Kepak is quoting €7.50/kg plus a 15c/kg Quality Assurance (QA) bonus for spring lambs, leaving €7.65/kg on offer up to 22.5kg carcass-weight again this week.

The Athleague, Co. Roscommon site is quoting €4.30/kg for cull ewes with carcass weights above 20kg again this week.

Irish Country Meats (ICM) is quoting €7.50/kg plus a 20c/kg QA bonus for lambs, leaving €7.70/kg on offer here up to 22.5kg carcass-weight.

The Navan, Co. Meath and Camolin, Co. Wexford-based outlets are quoting €4.30/kg for cull ewes again this week.

Kildare Chilling is quoting €7.60/kg plus a 10c/kg QA bonus for lambs up to 22.5kg carcass-weight this week.

Kildare Chilling is quoting €4.30/kg plus a 10c/kg QA bonus for cull ewes with carcass weights from 35-43kg.

Ballon Meats in Co. Carlow is quoting €5.00/kg for cull ewes again this week.

Ballon Meats is quoting €7.70/kg for lambs up to 22kg carcass-weight this week, down 10c/kg from last week.