Draft report on ACRES review still not complete - DAFM

A draft report on a review of the Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES) is still not complete, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has confirmed.

In October 2024, then Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue ordered a review of the €1.5 billion agri-environmental scheme.

The flagship scheme, which faced strong criticism over delays payments to farmers, is a major part of Ireland’s Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) Strategic Plan.

Review

A spokesperson for DAFM told Agriland that the review was undertaken by "senior management within the department".

As part of the review, meetings were held with farming bodies, advisory bodies and the ACRES Co-operation (CP) project teams.

"A draft report on the review is at an advanced stage and, when completed, will be submitted to the minister for his consideration," the spokesperson added.

ACRES

Meanwhile, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Martin Heydon yesterday (Monday, November 10) announced that advance payments of €146.94 million to Tranche 1 ACRES participants have now commenced.

The advance payments to farmers in respect of scheme participation in 2025 are being paid this week to 33,794 farmers who entered ACRES in 2023.

The minister expects that an additional 8,000 farmers who joined the scheme in 2024 will receive €32.69 million next week.

"The issuing of 2025 advance payments to 42,000 farmers, or 78% of all ACRES participants, in these first pay runs is evidence of the work done over the last year to improve the timeliness of ACRES payments," Heydon said.

The minister said these payments will bring the amount paid in respect of ACRES since its commencement in 2023 to approximately €697 million.