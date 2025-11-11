Origin Enterprises appoints new chair

Origin Enterprises plc has announced the appointment of John Hennessy as an independent non-executive director and chair-designate, effective January 1, 2026.

He will succeed current chair Gary Britton, who will retire at the beginning of March 2026, having served as a non-executive director for 10 years, including three years as non-executive chair.

Hennessy will work closely with Britton and the board to ensure a smooth transition of board leadership, the Dublin-headquartered international agri-services group said.

John Hennessy

Hennessy's appointment follows a recruitment process led by the nominations committee and senior independent director.

He brings leadership and governance experience from executive and non-executive roles in both public and private companies.

Most recently, he served as chair of Dalata Hotel Group plc, since its initial public offering in 2014, overseeing the expansion of the business in Ireland, the UK and continental Europe.

Previously, he chaired CPL Resources plc and served as an independent non-executive director at H&K International.

He also brings legal and financial expertise from his time as a senior counsel at the Bar of Ireland, specialising in commercial law and taxation, and as a partner at Arthur Andersen, where he led forensic accounting and advisory services.

He holds a BA in Mathematics from Trinity College Dublin and a Barrister-at-Law degree from King's Inns.

He is a fellow of several professional bodies including Chartered Accountants Ireland and the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, and an accredited mediator.

Vision

Gary Britton said it has been a "privilege to serve on the board of Origin for over 10 years, including three years as non-executive chair".

"Over the past decade, we have navigated change, embraced new opportunities and remained focused on delivering our strategic vision," he said.

"I am delighted to welcome John as chair-designate. He brings exceptional business acumen and expertise to Origin."

John Hennessy added: "I look forward to joining Origin and working collaboratively with my fellow board members, the executive team, and all stakeholders to build on the strong foundations already in place and to continue to deliver long-term value for our shareholders.

"I want to acknowledge Gary for his significant contribution during his tenure and the trust placed in me to take on this important position.

"I am confident the board will continue to drive meaningful progress for Origin and all our stakeholders in the years to come."