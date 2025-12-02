MEP committee 'votes for stronger protections' for Mercosur deal

The agriculture committee in the European Parliament has voted in favour of stronger protections for farmers under safeguard measures relating to the EU-Mercosur Trade Agreement.

That's according to Irish MEP Maria Walsh, who is a member of the committee.

The committee was scrutinising a legislative proposal from the European Commission to introduce a set of measures to offset the potential impact of extra agri-food products entering the EU from Mercosur countries as a result of the reduced tariff.

However, it is understood that the agriculture committee will not play the final role in what amendments ultimately are adopted by the European Parliament. That will be the responsibility of the committee on international trade.

According to Fine Gael MEP Walsh, the stronger measures were passed by "an overwhelming vote" in the agriculture committee.

Walsh had tabled number of amendments to the proposal, several of which were accepted by the committee.

The agriculture committee's opinion on the proposal was passed by 46 votes in favour with one abstention.

This opinion included amendments to strengthen protection for EU sectors in the areas of traceability, compensation measures, and on activating safeguard measures when market pressure arises.

Walsh commented: "While my concerns around the Mercosur trade deal remain, I have worked to ensure that any safeguards on the table reflect the very real concerns of Irish farmers.

"My amendments address the need to strengthen protections for our agri-food sector. They aim to tighten traceability and transparency, reinforce compensation measures, and ensure safeguards can be applied without delay when Irish farmers are at risk," she added.

Walsh said that she would have preferred the agriculture committee to "play a stronger legislative role" in shaping these safeguards.

She called on the international trade committee to adopt the proposals that have been passed by the agriculture committee.

"I urge all Irish MEPs on this committee to push for the strongest possible protections for Irish farmers," Walsh said.