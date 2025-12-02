November was fifth wettest on record for Ireland - Met Éireann

The latest Met Éireann Climate Statement has been published, showing that last month was the fifth wettest November on record for Ireland.

Although temperatures were relatively high, the month was wet overall, with a very mild first half and a cooler second one.

November 2025: wet overall

The first half of the month was very mild, while the second half was cooler, according to the report.

“The mobile Atlantic-dominated theme, from the end of October, continued for the first two weeks of November, with very mild and often wet conditions prevailing,” it said.

The report noted that Storm Claudia stalled to the southwest of Ireland between November 11 and November 16, steering a warm tropical maritime airmass - along with numerous active weather fronts and pulses of heavy rain - northwards across the country.

The report said that the third week of November “brought several very cold days with widespread frosts at night along with wintry showers, especially for the west and north-west”.

“Atlantic weather fronts encroached from the west late on November 21, bringing a spell of rain and milder temperatures.

“The remainder of the month saw Atlantic low pressure to the north bringing periods of rain or showers at times, interspersed with high pressure to the south bringing brief periods of clearer, cooler, and drier conditions.”

Rainfall: ‘Above average in most places’

November 2025 rainfall totals were “above their 1991-2020 Long-Term Average (LTA) at the majority of stations”, the report said.

According to Met Éireann: “Percentage of monthly rainfall values ranged from 89% (116.4mm) at Markree, Co. Sligo to 206% (the month's highest monthly rainfall total of 237.2mm) at Johnstown Castle, Co. Wexford (its wettest November on record, length 84 years).

“The month's wettest day was recorded at Johnstown Castle, Co. Wexford, with 66.9mm on Friday November 14, associated with Storm Claudia (its highest daily fall for November on record).”

It was the wettest November since 2009 at Cork Airport and the wettest since 2015 at six stations.

Temperature: Above average everywhere, warmest in south and east

All mean air temperatures across the country were above their LTA for the month.

“The highest maximum temperature of 17.5 °C was reported on November 5, at Dunsany, Co. Meath and on Thursday, [November] 6 at Phoenix Park, Co. Dublin,” according to the report.

All stations reported ground frost during the month.

The number of days with ground frost ranged from two days at Knock Airport, Co. Mayo to 18 days at Phoenix Park, Co. Dublin.

More than half of stations reported air frost.

The highest number of daily sunshine hours recorded this month was 8.2 hours at Cork Airport, Co. Cork on November 17.

Wind: Strong gales reported

Monthly mean wind speeds ranged “from 5.4 knots (10.0 km/h) at Moore Park, Co. Cork to 17.6 knots (32.6 km/h) at Malin Head, Co. Donegal”.

“Gales were reported on 11 days during the month with strong gale force winds reported on Sunday, [November] 23 at Mace Head, Co. Galway and Thursday, [November] 27 at both Mace Head, Co. Galway and Malin Head, Co. Donegal," the report said.

“The number of days with gales ranged from zero days at a few stations to eight days at Malin Head, Co. Donegal.

"The number of days with up to strong gales ranged from zero days at most stations to two days at Mace Head, Co. Galway and one day at Malin Head, Co. Donegal.”

Both the month's highest gust and 10-minute mean wind speed were reported at Malin Head, Co. Donegal on November 27.