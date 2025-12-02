Cattle from Republic not to compete at 2025 Royal Ulster Winter Fair

The Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS) has confirmed that cattle from the Republic of Ireland will not be competing at the 2025 Winter Fair.

This follows the news that Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) vets are investigating an suspected bluetongue outbreak on a farm in north Co. Down.

A 20km radius temporary control zone (TCZ) has been placed around the farm at the centre of the ongoing investigation.

The no-show of southern cattle will be a big blow for the Winter Fair, as breeders from the Republic of Ireland have won the event’s supreme inter-breed championship on numerous occasions over recent years.

RUAS group operations’ director, Rhonda Geary said: “This year’s Royal Ulster Winter Fair, in association with sole sponsor Danske Bank, will continue as planned, unfortunately without cattle exhibitors from within the temporary control zone and from the Republic of Ireland.

“There will, however, still be a strong entry of cattle and over 200 trade stands from across the dairy industry.

“We’re in regular contact with officials at the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs and will continue to follow their guidance.”

Meanwhile, marts across Northern Ireland continue to operate. Markethill Mart in Co Armagh has confirmed that its usual Tuesday (December 3) sale is continuing as usual.

TCZ

All herd owners within the bluetongue TCZ have received advisory texts from DAERA.

Farmers are being informed that they cannot move animals from their herd or flock except if direct to slaughter.

Moves to an abattoir are allowed under a general licensing system.

In addition, the movement of germinal products are permitted into the TCZ. However, they are not permitted out of the restricted zone unless the germinal product can satisfy the testing and biosecurity requirements.

Meanwhile, embryo collection/production teams are permitted to collect embryos/oocytes from animals within the TCZ.

Provided that the donor animals showed no clinical signs of disease, embryos/oocytes may be collected and stored on farm under conditions of a farm storage licence.

If a farmer does not hold a farm storage licence, they must apply for one in advance of any planned embryo collection.

Embryos/oocytes may not be moved for storage outside the TCZ unless they satisfy the testing and biosecurity requirements.