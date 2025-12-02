Consumers to spend more on meat and dairy this Christmas - AHDB

Purchases of red meat and dairy are expected to increase during this festive season, as 80% of consumers are planning celebrations that are the same size, if not larger, than Christmas 2024, according to the Agricultural and Horticultural Development Board (AHDB).

These findings come as part of AHDB's festive food predictions and market research, which found that almost two-fifths of Christmas gatherings are likely to feature six or more people.

Charlotte Forkes-Rees, retail and consumer insight analyst at AHDB, said: "While this could make you presume that consumers will be looking to cheaper proteins to accommodate these large gatherings, this doesn’t appear to be the case.

"Despite nearly half of consumers planning to cut back on overall Christmas spending, food remains a ‘protected spend’ in the eyes of consumers, similar to children’s gifts and Christmas trees.”

Meat

According to AHDB, turkey is likely going to remain the protein of choice for those looking to celebrate on the big day.

Planned protein purchases: Christmas Day vs other festive meals. Source: AHDB

However, Christmas Day isn’t the only occasion important to consumers over the festive period, as 75% of consumers plan on having at least one additional celebratory meal.

Turkey will likely take less of a starring role at these occasions, with beef, lamb, pork, and gammon expected to increase their share on plates.

Dairy

Dairy products are expected to play a big role at the dinner table this Christmas, as 8 out of 10 consumers are planning on eating the same or more cheese over the festive period than they normally would.

Additionally, over a third of households stated that cheeseboards are a necessity for their Christmas meals, with AHDB noting that cheese selection packs will therefore likely see a boost in sales.

Christmas pudding, mince pies, and Christmas cake are all top contenders for Christmas day desserts, likely accompanied by custards and creams, which are also deemed as essential for around a third of consumers.

Convenience cooking

AHDB is anticipating that many consumers, especially those aged 18-34, will opt for ready meals and prepared proteins for their Christmas Day meal.

Forke-Rees explained: "Convenience is set to play a bigger role this Christmas, with one in five consumers admitting they find festive cooking stressful.

"We expect growing demand for ready-to-cook options that save time without compromising on taste or quality, even if it means paying a little extra.

"Air fryers will also remain a kitchen staple, with 41% of consumers planning to use one for at least part of their merry meal to help ease the pressure on Christmas Day chefs.”