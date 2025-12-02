Agriland and ESB Networks to launch 'Winter Safety Series 2025'

Agriland Media Group is delighted to announce a new collaboration with ESB Networks which will see the launch of the ‘Winter Safety Series 2025’.

Since it was first established in 1927, ESB Networks has grown from “strength to strength”, according to the company.

ESB Networks believes that “electricity is a social good that should be accessible and affordable for all” and that “acting with integrity and transparency, protecting the ecosystem around us and creating an inclusive and flexible culture that protects and empowers people” is important.

The company is aiming to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2040.

A spokesperson for the company said: “We are harnessing all our resources to deliver the electricity network for Ireland's clean electric future.

“This includes making significant investment in our people and working collaboratively with partners to build trust, enhance the lives of our customers and drive economic progress."

ESB Networks aims to make its business more efficient and sustainable for the long-term.

It strives to make a genuine difference for its customers, its colleagues and its communities, while continuously looking for ways in which it can improve its services.

Through delivering its net zero strategy in collaboration with all its stakeholders, ESB Networks will ensure that the electricity network is prepared to meet the changing and evolving needs of customers as Ireland transitions to a clean electric future.

Winter Safety Series 2025

The ESB Networks Winter Safety Series 2025 in collaboration with Agriland will comprise three articles, which will be published over the next three consecutive weeks.

The articles will primarily focus on the following topics:

Week 1: Advice on dealing with stormy conditions;

Week 2: General farm safety during winter;

Week 3: Cutting hedges near powerlines.

ESB Networks Farm Safety Booklet now available

At ESB Networks, safety is at the heart of everything we do and we are proud to launch the updated Farm Safety Booklet.

Designed to help farmers, contractors, and rural workers stay safe around electricity, whether you're planning construction, cutting timber, or simply moving machinery around the farm - this booklet is your go-to resource for staying safe.

If you have any concerns about electricity on your farm, please phone ESB Networks immediately.

In an emergency situation, the speed of your phone call could make all the difference.

The emergency contact number is 1800 372 999 (24-hour/seven-day service).

Save this number in your mobile phone today.