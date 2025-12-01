Suspected bluetongue in NI 'must serve as a wake-up call'

The suspected cases of bluetongue in Northern Ireland "must serve as a wake-up call", a farm organisation has urged.

Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers' Association (ICSA) animal health and welfare chair John Barron said the suspected cases in Co. Down are a "serious concern" for farmers across the island.

Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) vets are investigating the suspicion of bluetongue virus at a holding near Bangor in Co. Down.

'Wake-up call'

John Barron commented: "We are surprised to see a suspected case this far north.

"We have been tracking the spread of bluetongue across England and into Wales over the last number of years, and given that midge activity drops off in September or October, you would not normally expect to see suspected cases at this time of year.

"That said, unfortunately, the disease is getting closer and closer.

"Whether these cases are confirmed or not, this is a wake-up call."

Barron has warned that "we cannot underestimate what is at stake".

"A confirmed case would mean containment zones, movement restrictions, and yet another financial hit for farmers," he said.

Clarity

Barron said he "would also expect clarity fairly quickly" from DAERA officials on their test results.

“If bluetongue is confirmed, the one thing in our favour is the time of year," Barron added.

"With colder weather and with fewer midges on the move, there would be a window to contain this.”

Barron said the onus is now on everyone dealing with livestock to remain vigilant, while the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine "must work closely with counterparts in the north to contain the situation and provide reassurance so that trade is not impacted".

Meeting

MEP Ciaran Mullooly met today (December 1) in Brussels with Katrina Godfrey, permanent secretary at the DAERA in Northern Ireland.

Mullooly said that the key item discussed was the immediate and concerning issue of the suspected bluetongue cases.

According Mullooly, the permanent secretary outlined that, pending confirmation, a disease control and movement management plan will be activated to contain and eradicate the outbreak swiftly.

Other issues

Other issues discussed at the meeting included the EU Deforestation Regulation (EUDR), with Mullooly expressing strong concern about the current implementation timelines.

He highlighted the need for additional time for industry readiness and called for a review of the legislation, particularly the creation of a “zero-risk” category, which Northern Ireland should also consider seeking, Mullooly said.

On the issue of the nitrates derogation, Mullooly said this is an area of "shared concern, especially given the number of rivers and waterways that cross the border".

"It is in everyone’s interest that efforts continue to maintain high water quality standards and support a vibrant dairy and agri-food sector in the region," Mullooly added.