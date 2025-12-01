ACRES NPI 2023 Annual Works Plan deadline extended - DAFM

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has confirmed several changes in the Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES).

The department has decided to extend the deadline for the submission of payment claims in respect of non-productive investments (NPIs) Annual Works Plans (AWPs) for 2023.

Farmers in the ACRES Co-operation (CP) approach were previously told that this payment claim deadline was December 31, 2025.

The department said this deadline has now been extended to March 31, 2026.

DAFM has reminded ACRES advisors that only one payment claim per AWP may be submitted and each action should be completed in compliance with the NPI specification before the claim is entered on the system.

ACRES

Meanwhile, amendments have also been made in the requirements for the Conservation of Rare Breeds action under ACRES.

Currently, farmers who undertake this action must produce at least one offspring from at least one of the breeds selected that is registered with the relevant breed society before the end of year 3 of the contract.

The department said the timeframe for the production of at least one registered offspring has now been amended to the end of year 5.

Rare breeds

The specific requirements for each of the different types of livestock to be eligible for payment under the rare breeds action are as follows:

Bovine

An adult female(s) (over 2 years of age) must be mated to a purebred male of the same breed at each mating. Breeding females must produce at least one registered offspring before the end of the contract, otherwise there will be full clawback of payments.

Equine

An adult female(s) (over 3 years of age) must be mated to a purebred male of the same breed at each mating. Breeding females must produce at least one registered offspring before the end of the contract, otherwise there will be full clawback.

Ovine/Caprine

An adult female(s) (over 1 year of age) must be mated to a purebred male of the same breed at each mating. Breeding females must produce at least two registered offspring before the end of the contract, otherwise there will be full clawback.

The department stated that it is no longer required that each adult breeding female, as described in each category, produce the stated number of registered offspring before the end of the contract.