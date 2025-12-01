DAFM: New bird flu outbreak confirmed in turkey flock in Co. Cavan

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has today (Monday, December 1) confirmed that a new outbreak of bird flu has been identified in a turkey flock in Co. Cavan.

This brings to five confirmed outbreaks of the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H5N1 - bird flu - in Ireland.

There have also been confirmed outbreaks of bird flu in Co. Laois on November 21, Co. Monaghan on November 10, Co. Meath on November 5 and in Co. Carlow on November 4.

From November 10 an order has been in place for all poultry and captive birds to "be confined in a secure building to which wild birds cannot gain access".

According to DAFM an estimated 80,000 turkeys have been culled on commerical premises because of bird flu outbreaks.

Bird flu

Meanwhile the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon, has detailed that DAFM's laboratories have completed 821 avian influenza PCR screening tests for suspected HPAI, H5N1 in poultry, captive birds and wild birds since September, 1.

"Of the samples tested, 199 tested positive for some form of avian influenza," the minister stated.

The minister has also outlined that his department has been "implementing disease control and eradication measures in line with the EU animal health law provisions and national legislation".

He said this includes the placing of 3 km radius protection zones and 10 km radius surveillance zones around each holding where an outbreak has been confirmed and implementing surveillance and disease control measures within these zones.

According to Minister Heydon bird flu has been "circulating" in wild birds throughout the country during 2025 and this is the primary risk of infection to poultry and captive bird flocks.

He has urged flock owners to "remain vigilant of any signs of the disease" and report any suspicion to their local regional veterinary office immediately.