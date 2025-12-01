Factory quotes: Prices slip as offers for cows take the brunt

As we enter December, factory quotes for heifers and steers this week seem to be a mixed bag, though the pressure remains evident on cow prices.

Cow price quotes experienced another decline this week, with some most factories coming back a further 10c/kg since last week.

This now equals a 60c/kg drop in some offers over the last month, with €7.50-€7.60/kg being offered in the back end of October.

However, some factories seem to be holding steady with their prime cattle price quotes despite mentioning mid-week reviews last week.

Meanwhile, others have pulled prices marginally ahead of Christmas.

Factory quotes: Heifers and steers

This week, some factories are matching last week's offers, with €7.40/kg on the grid for bullocks (steers) and €7.50/kg on the grid for heifers.

However, other outlets have come back to €7.30/kg for steers and €7.40/kg for heifers, which is a 10c/kg reduction in comparison to quotes from these factories in the week prior.

The outlets that have pulled heifer and steer prices this week are now offering 20c/kg less than they were in late October despite processors working to fill their kill sheets for the Christmas market.

Three weeks out from Christmas, these factories are still more keen in buying prime stock 'on the grid' rather than purchasing cattle at a 'flat price'.

Cow price

With dairy farmers now finished their final rotation and beginning to dry off their milkers, cull cows are more readily available.

This is evident, with offers taken a further hit this week across the board for different grades of cows.

'U' grade cows are being quoted at premiums of up to €7.00/kg this week, with some processors having come back to a quote of €6.90/kg.

Meanwhile, factories are offering €6.80 for 'R' grade cows and €6.60 for 'O' grade cows, with some outlets dropping to €6.50/kg for the same cow.

Well-fleshed 'P' grade cows are being quoted at €6.50/kg for the first week of December; however some outlets are offering €6.40/kg.

Bulls

'U' grade bulls aged under-24-months-of-age are up for anywhere between €7.50-€7.60/kg.

Outlets have quoted prices between €7.40-€7.50/kg for 'R' grade bulls under 24-months-of-age, and €7.30-€7.40 for 'O' grade animals.

There is a 20c/kg variation in factory quotes for 'P' grade bulls under 24-months-of-age, with some processors offering €7.00/kg and others offering up to €7.20/kg.

Under-16-month bulls are being quoted at €7.30kg on the grid in general this week.