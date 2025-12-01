RUAS to host emergency bluetongue meeting on Winter Fair

The Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS) is to host an emergency meeting today (Monday, December 1) to assess the potential impact of suspected bluetongue outbreaks on the 2025 Royal Ulster Winter Fair.

The event attracts livestock from a selection of Ireland’s top dairy breeding herds on an annual basis.

Prior to the establishment of a 20km radius bluetongue containment area in north Co. Down on Saturday (November 29), the RUAS had confirmed a record entry for the 2025 Winter Fair.

Possible options available to the RUAS in terms of responding to the bluetongue news include the full cancellation of the event or pushing forward on the basis of hosting a commercial trade exhibition only.

This would mean cancelling all of the Winter Fair livestock competition classes.

The RUAS said it will reflect on all advice taken from the veterinary service within the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) when arriving at its final decision, which is expected later today.

UFU

Meanwhile, the Ulster Farmers' Union (UFU) has issued a statement following a meeting last night with DAERA's veterinary division on the bluetongue issue.

UFU president William Irvine said the UFU is in close contact with the department as investigations continue.

He said: "Last night we met with DAERA's veterinary officials to discuss the situation and the steps now in place following the detection of suspected bluetongue.

"This is a serious disease, and we recognise the concern it will cause among farmers and the wider agri-food industry.

"Our priority is to stay fully informed as DAERA's investigations progress and to ensure members receive accurate updates as more information becomes available."

Irvine said the UFU will continue to work with DAERA as the department implements control measures in line with the Bluetongue Disease Control Framework.

"DAERA has established a Temporary Control Zone and begun its response, and we appreciate the urgency of the situation," the UFU president said.

"We are also calling on DAERA to communicate directly and quickly with all farmers inside the temporary control zone that has been established.”

The union is also calling for a dedicated helpline to be established, so that those affected can access clear advice on what these restrictions mean for their businesses.

“We will maintain regular engagement with the department in the days ahead and will communicate key developments to members as they are confirmed," Irvine said.